Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CFRUY. UBS Group raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. HSBC upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Compagnie Financière Richemont stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 113,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,929. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

