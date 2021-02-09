Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.09

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.09 and traded as high as $16.49. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $16.30, with a volume of 446,896 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

