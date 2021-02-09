Comparing AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) and Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN)

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) and Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for AMMO and Axon Enterprise, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Axon Enterprise 0 4 4 0 2.50

Axon Enterprise has a consensus target price of $118.25, suggesting a potential downside of 32.25%. Given Axon Enterprise’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axon Enterprise is more favorable than AMMO.

Profitability

This table compares AMMO and Axon Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMMO N/A -42.33% -19.21% Axon Enterprise -6.37% -5.57% -3.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AMMO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of AMMO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Axon Enterprise shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMMO and Axon Enterprise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMMO $2.77 million 158.04 -$2.86 million N/A N/A Axon Enterprise $530.86 million 20.89 $880,000.00 $0.01 17,454.00

Axon Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than AMMO.

Risk & Volatility

AMMO has a beta of -0.64, meaning that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axon Enterprise has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Axon Enterprise beats AMMO on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms. It also provides Jesse James ammunition, a jacketed hollow point projectile for self-defense; and Jeff Rann's ammunition for game hunting. In addition, the company offers hard armor piercing incendiary rounds; and ammunition casings for pistol ammunition through large rifle ammunition. The company offers its products to sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, and law enforcement and military agencies. Ammo, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries. In addition, it offers Evidence.com, a cloud-based digital evidence management system; and provides hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence. Axon Enterprise, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. in April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

