Comparing LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) and Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA)

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) and LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

46.7% of LifeVantage shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of Processa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of LifeVantage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Processa Pharmaceuticals and LifeVantage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Processa Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 LifeVantage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Processa Pharmaceuticals and LifeVantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A -79.69% -53.85% LifeVantage 5.29% 45.39% 24.01%

Risk and Volatility

Processa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LifeVantage has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Processa Pharmaceuticals and LifeVantage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Processa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$3.36 million N/A N/A LifeVantage $232.91 million 0.62 $11.55 million $0.86 11.77

LifeVantage has higher revenue and earnings than Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

LifeVantage beats Processa Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition. The company is also developing PCS12852, a novel selective 5-hydroxytryptamine 4 (5-HT4) receptor agonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative ileus; and PCS6422, an oral, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating metastatic colorectal and breast cancer. It also has license agreement with Akashi Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize PCS100, an anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory drug. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Hanover, Maryland.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes. It also provides anti-aging skin care products, including facial cleansers, perfecting lotions, eye serums, anti-aging creams, and hand creams, as well as hair care products, such as invigorating shampoos, nourishing conditioners, and scalp serums under the LifeVantage TrueScience brand name. The company sells its products through its website, as well as through a network of independent distributors in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, Austria, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, New Zealand, and China. LifeVantage Corporation is headquartered in Sandy, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.