Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,279.74

Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,279.74 and traded as high as $1,473.50. Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) shares last traded at $1,459.00, with a volume of 2,298,037 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPG shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,284.18 ($16.78).
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,391.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,279.74. The company has a market capitalization of £26.03 billion and a PE ratio of 182.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32.
About Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG)
Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
