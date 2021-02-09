Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,279.74

Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,279.74 and traded as high as $1,473.50. Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) shares last traded at $1,459.00, with a volume of 2,298,037 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPG shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,284.18 ($16.78).

Get Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,391.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,279.74. The company has a market capitalization of £26.03 billion and a PE ratio of 182.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32.

In related news, insider Karen Witts bought 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, with a total value of £99,205.65 ($129,612.82). Also, insider Alison Yapp purchased 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) per share, for a total transaction of £39,704.64 ($51,874.37).

About Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) (LON:CPG)

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group PLC (CPG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.