Compass Minerals International (CMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $65.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.55. Compass Minerals International has a 1-year low of $34.39 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.