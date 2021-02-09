Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.04

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.04 and last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 1677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

CPSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

The company has a market cap of $523.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17.

In related news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 11,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $333,586.00. Also, EVP Victor S. Schneider sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $207,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,676. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,391,000 after acquiring an additional 36,108 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 337,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 91,326 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 198,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 161,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 135,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

