CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Shares Up 0.8%

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $14.43. 1,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

The company has a market capitalization of $179.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.25.

CompX International Company Profile (NYSE:CIX)

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

