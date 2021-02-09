Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,259,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,232 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 5.36% of Consolidated Communications worth $20,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 21,934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 350,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 41,767 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 345,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Consolidated Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

NASDAQ CNSL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,556. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $467.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.38.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

