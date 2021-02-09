Constellation Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.87 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Constellation has a total market cap of $21.87 million and $854,483.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation token can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Constellation has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00060297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.70 or 0.01057547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00053547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.31 or 0.05525341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00024985 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00030946 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00040672 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

