Content Neutrality Network Trading 17.2% Higher This Week (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $28,702.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Buying and Selling Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

