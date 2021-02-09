Content Value Network (CVNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.94 Million

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Content Value Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Content Value Network has a market cap of $10.01 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded up 21.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00055619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.31 or 0.01048415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00053838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.79 or 0.05420334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00023179 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00016916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00030461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00039495 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network (CVNT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars.

