ContentBox (BOX) Price Hits $0.0017

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. ContentBox has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $7.20 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,273,382,470 tokens. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ContentBox Token Trading

ContentBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

