Contentos Price Up 49.3% Over Last Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, Contentos has traded 49.3% higher against the US dollar. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Contentos has a market cap of $38.71 million and approximately $7.65 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.66 or 0.01045519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00053326 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.18 or 0.05487798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00024482 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00016783 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00031130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00040109 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,783,556,564 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

According to CryptoCompare,

Contentos Coin Trading

Contentos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

