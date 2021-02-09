Continental Resources (CLR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Continental Resources to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLR. Truist boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.64.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

