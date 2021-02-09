Contrasting HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN)

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of HSBC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for HSBC and Equitable Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HSBC 5 10 3 0 1.89 Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

HSBC currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.02%. Given HSBC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HSBC is more favorable than Equitable Financial.

Risk and Volatility

HSBC has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HSBC and Equitable Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HSBC $56.10 billion 1.98 $6.06 billion $3.90 6.99 Equitable Financial $21.42 million 1.63 $2.63 million N/A N/A

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Profitability

This table compares HSBC and Equitable Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HSBC -4.18% 2.95% 0.20% Equitable Financial N/A 7.87% 0.77%

Summary

Equitable Financial beats HSBC on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services. The Commercial Banking segment provides credit and lending, treasury management, payment, cash management, commercial insurance, and investment services, as well as commercial cards, and international trade and receivables finance services; and foreign exchange products, and capital raising and advisory services to small and medium sized enterprises, mid-market enterprises, and corporates. The Global Banking and Markets segment is involved in the provision of financing, advisory, and transaction services, including credit, rates, foreign exchange, equities, money markets, and securities services, as well as principal investment activities to government, corporate and institutional clients, and private investors. The Global Private Banking segment provides a range of services to high net worth individuals and families with complex and international needs. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers consumer, commercial, and agriculture loans; home loans; checking and savings accounts; and financial planning and retirement services. It operates 4 branches in Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska.

