Contrasting Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) and Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) and Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

This table compares Millicom International Cellular and Siyata Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millicom International Cellular -1.54% -5.09% -0.98% Siyata Mobile N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Millicom International Cellular and Siyata Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millicom International Cellular 0 3 2 0 2.40 Siyata Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00

Millicom International Cellular presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.61%. Siyata Mobile has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Siyata Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Siyata Mobile is more favorable than Millicom International Cellular.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Siyata Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Millicom International Cellular and Siyata Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millicom International Cellular $4.34 billion 0.85 $149.00 million ($0.83) -43.95 Siyata Mobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Millicom International Cellular has higher revenue and earnings than Siyata Mobile.

Summary

Siyata Mobile beats Millicom International Cellular on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular S.A. provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance. It also fixed services, including broadband, fixed voice, and pay-TV to residential consumers; and mobile, fixed, and value-added services to large, small, and medium businesses, as well as governmental entities. As of December 31, 2019, the company served 37.1 million business-to-consumer mobile customers; and 4.3 million connected homes. It markets its products and services under Tigo and Tigo Business brands. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users. In addition, it offers Uniden cellular signal boosters and accessories for homes, buildings, manufacturing facilities, and vehicles with poor cell coverage. The company serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in Israel, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. Siyata Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.