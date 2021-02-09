Copper Mountain Mining (CPPMF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of CPPMF stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPPMF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.44.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

