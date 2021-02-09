Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CDB.V) (CVE:CDB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.14

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CDB.V) (CVE:CDB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$64.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.79.

Cordoba Minerals Corp. (CDB.V) Company Profile (CVE:CDB)

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project that includes the Alacran deposit covering an area of 20,000 hectares located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

