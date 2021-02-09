Cormark Increases Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT) Price Target to C$2.35

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$1.50 to C$2.35 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) from C$1.30 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of FLT traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.20. 7,886,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,961,767. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.83. The stock has a market cap of C$457.97 million and a P/E ratio of -25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 7.10. Drone Delivery Canada Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$2.30.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) (CVE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.04 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Drone Delivery Canada Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (FLT.V) Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

