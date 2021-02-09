Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,048 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 60.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning stock opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 188.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

