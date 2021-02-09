Cortex (CTXC) Trading Up 30.2% Over Last Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Cortex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cortex has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $40.05 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00055449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.58 or 0.01043805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006387 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00052778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.36 or 0.05457304 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00023393 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00016862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00030285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00039629 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

Cortex Coin Trading

Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

