Corundum Group Inc. Has $16.58 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 13.8% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,923.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $143.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.42. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $143.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.