Cosmos Trading 72.7% Higher Over Last Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 72.7% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.22 billion and approximately $1.17 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $15.31 or 0.00032582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,922.66 or 0.99884521 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00089090 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000195 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 267,905,698 coins and its circulating supply is 210,121,095 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

