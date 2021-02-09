Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Down 15.1%

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s share price dropped 15.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 56,679,477 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 14,102,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

COTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Johannes P. Huth acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $6,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 329,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,888.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bayern Anna Von acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,061,000 shares of company stock worth $6,614,340 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Coty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 409,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Coty by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

