Craig Hallum Raises TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Price Target to $20.00

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its price target raised by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $10.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on TerrAscend in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Clarus Securities started coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $11.75 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Beacon Securities upped their price target on TerrAscend to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSSF traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 444,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,608. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company provides physician consultations, patient education, and support programs. It also produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles, as well as operates retail dispensaries in California and Pennsylvania.

