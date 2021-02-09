Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,487 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 69,855 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 867,207 shares of company stock valued at $150,836,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $190.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.27. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $190.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

