CRDT Tops 1-Day Volume of $79,660.00 (CRDT)

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, CRDT has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. CRDT has a total market capitalization of $333,839.64 and approximately $79,660.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRDT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CRDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00048680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.76 or 0.00221962 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00066951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00066419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00081166 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00191851 BTC.

CRDT Token Profile

CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,470,922 tokens. The official website for CRDT is crdt.io

CRDT Token Trading

CRDT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CRDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.