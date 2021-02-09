Cream Finance Price Tops $243.79 on Exchanges (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $36.55 million and approximately $13.31 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance token can now be bought for about $243.79 or 0.00526805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00050947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00246338 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00077171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00068632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 58.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00092998 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00062691 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.