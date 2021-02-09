Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Trading Up 17.8%

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares were up 17.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 2,124,026 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 486% from the average daily volume of 362,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94.

Get Creatd alerts:

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($2.54). The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million.

In other Creatd news, Director Mark Richard Patterson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,818.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 99,686 shares of company stock worth $346,945. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Creatd stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.64% of Creatd as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creatd Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTD)

Creatd Inc develops digital communities and markets branded digital content. The company provides Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting rich media content. Its Vocal platform provides advertisers access to target markets that most closely match their interests.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Creatd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creatd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.