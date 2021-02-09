Creative Planning Buys 2,978 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,543 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,678,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $316,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,546 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 122,413 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,001,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $86,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 956,534 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $82,252,000 after acquiring an additional 127,755 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $69,953,000 after acquiring an additional 390,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $133.05 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $147.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,285.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.68.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

