Creative Planning Buys 8,707 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 249.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,559,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,920 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 562.9% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 924,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 785,032 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $23,176,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,690,000. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,523,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

