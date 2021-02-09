Creative Planning Buys New Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,245,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $646,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth $529,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $3,168,909.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $530,204.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,710.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,219,506 shares of company stock valued at $86,462,715 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NET stock opened at $91.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.66 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.99. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $91.95.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

