Creative Planning Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,916 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Dropbox by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $205,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $46,486.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,911 shares of company stock worth $940,024. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

