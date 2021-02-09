Creative Planning Has $1.22 Million Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 134.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at $35,325,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at about $19,750,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 294.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,939,000 after acquiring an additional 142,592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 30.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,816,000 after acquiring an additional 141,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 30.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,793,000 after acquiring an additional 140,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

EBS opened at $123.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.63 and its 200-day moving average is $100.98. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EBS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.43.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

