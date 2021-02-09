Creative Planning Increases Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $272.79 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $273.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.59 and its 200 day moving average is $218.28. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In other Workday news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

