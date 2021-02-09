Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Creative Technology Ltd (OTCMKTS:CREAF) shares rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 1,553 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87.

About Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF)

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides amplifiers, speakers, sound cards, gaming headsets, headphones, peripherals, accessories, software products, sound blasters, and others.

