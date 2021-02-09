Credit Suisse Group Boosts Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $130.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.59% from the stock’s current price.

AMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.71.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of AMG stock opened at $132.10 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $132.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.03. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.