Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) to Underperform

Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of GALXF stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. Galaxy Resources has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.61.
About Galaxy Resources
