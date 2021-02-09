Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) to Underperform

Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GALXF stock opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. Galaxy Resources has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.61.

About Galaxy Resources

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. It holds interests in the Sal de Vida project in Argentina; the Mt Cattlin spodumene project in Western Australia; and the James Bay project in Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

