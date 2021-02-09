Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.57.

Shares of PLTK opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. Playtika has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $36.06.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

