Credit Suisse Group Raises SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target to $35.00

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a PE ratio of -152.25.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $320,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,625,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,655,580.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $575,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,716.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,313,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,700,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,034,000 after buying an additional 411,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SelectQuote by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,492,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,476,000 after acquiring an additional 176,635 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $1,525,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

