Credit Suisse Group Raises SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target to $35.00

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its price objective upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SLQT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SelectQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.09.
NYSE:SLQT opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.84. SelectQuote has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a PE ratio of -152.25.
In other news, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $320,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,625,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,655,580.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $575,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,716.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,313,020 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,700,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,034,000 after buying an additional 411,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SelectQuote by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,492,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,476,000 after acquiring an additional 176,635 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $1,525,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
