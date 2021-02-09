Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.74

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and traded as high as $3.28. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 2,998,831 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.08.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 26,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 19,028 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

