Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Price Target Raised to C$0.90

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$0.65 to C$0.90 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CR. Stifel Nicolaus raised Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Firstegy raised Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.79.

CR stock traded up C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.00. 681,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,181. Crew Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$151.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$32.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed purchased 50,000 shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,614,540 shares in the company, valued at C$1,699,451. Also, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 90,000 shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,457,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$932,684.16. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 149,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,058.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

