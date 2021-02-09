Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) PT Set at C$1.50 by Raymond James

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) has been given a C$1.50 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CR. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cormark upped their target price on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.79.

Shares of TSE:CR traded up C$0.18 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.00. 681,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,181. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$151.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.62. Crew Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$32.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed acquired 50,000 shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,614,540 shares in the company, valued at C$1,699,451. Also, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 90,000 shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,457,319 shares in the company, valued at C$932,684.16. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 149,000 shares of company stock valued at $95,058.

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

