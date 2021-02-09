CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CRHM. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bloom Burton cut CRH Medical to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of CRH Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

CRHM stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. CRH Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $275.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 2.41.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). CRH Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRH Medical will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Bear sold 15,000 shares of CRH Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $41,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian Webb sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,100 shares in the company, valued at $374,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,012 shares of company stock valued at $132,394 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CRH Medical by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 107,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CRH Medical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CRH Medical by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 109,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in CRH Medical by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,348,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,508 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

