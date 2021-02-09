CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Acumen Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of CRH Medical to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bloom Burton lowered shares of CRH Medical to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CRH Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Get CRH Medical alerts:

CRH Medical stock opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $275.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 2.41. CRH Medical has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). CRH Medical had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRH Medical will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRH Medical news, Director Ian Webb sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Bear sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $41,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 338,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,012 shares of company stock valued at $132,394 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CRH Medical by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,348,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after buying an additional 1,457,508 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CRH Medical by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 109,282 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CRH Medical by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 107,481 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CRH Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.