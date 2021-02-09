CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$5.10 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$4.25. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bloom Burton cut shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CRH Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CRH stock traded up C$2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.91. 1,617,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,706. The company has a market capitalization of C$350.64 million and a PE ratio of -84.48. CRH Medical has a 12-month low of C$1.26 and a 12-month high of C$5.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34.

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$40.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.39 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CRH Medical will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

