CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$5.10 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$4.25. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bloom Burton cut shares of CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CRH Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of CRH stock traded up C$2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.91. 1,617,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,706. The company has a market capitalization of C$350.64 million and a PE ratio of -84.48. CRH Medical has a 12-month low of C$1.26 and a 12-month high of C$5.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.34.
About CRH Medical
CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.
Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.