CRH (NYSE:CRH) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 88.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRH. Societe Generale raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.85. 19,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,216. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.07. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at $21,093,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 685,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,188,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,110,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CRH by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 74,329 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CRH by 163.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 59,260 shares in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.