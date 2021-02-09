CRH (NYSE:CRH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $5.10 price target on the construction company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 88.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.37.

Shares of CRH traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $43.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,216. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.07. CRH has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $47.93.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

