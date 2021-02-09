Critical Review: Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) versus CEMIG (NYSE:CIG)

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) and CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and CEMIG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies -674.79% -95.81% -70.01% CEMIG 7.60% 5.68% 1.83%

0.7% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ocean Power Technologies and CEMIG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CEMIG 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and CEMIG’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies $1.68 million 101.01 -$10.35 million N/A N/A CEMIG $6.32 billion 0.63 $792.38 million N/A N/A

CEMIG has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 3.24, meaning that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEMIG has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CEMIG beats Ocean Power Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company also provides hybrid PowerBuoy products; subsea battery systems; and payloads, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers electric power and real-time data communications for remote offshore and subsea applications in markets, such as offshore oil and gas, defense and security, science and research, and communications. The company serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.